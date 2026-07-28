The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) in Pakistan has issued guidance for citizens seeking to change the present or permanent address on their national identity cards.

According to the instructions issued by NADRA, applicants who want to update their current temporary or permanent address must provide one of the following documents: a tenancy agreement, property registry or allotment letter, a utility bill, or the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) of a blood relative or spouse bearing the same address.

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NADRA clarified that the address of a married sister cannot be used for address verification.

The authority further said that to change a permanent address, applicants are required to submit property documents, a utility bill, or a domicile certificate issued in the name of the applicant, their parents, or their spouse.

NADRA advised citizens to visit their nearest registration center or submit their application through the Pak ID mobile app to update the address on their identity card.