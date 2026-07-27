NADRA introduces digital ID verification for passport applicants

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) in Pakistan has rolled out a new digital verification facility that allows passport applicants to confirm their identity using a digital national identity card.

According to NADRA, citizens applying for passports at the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports offices in Pakistan or at Pakistani missions abroad can now verify their identity through the digital ID available in the Pak ID mobile application.

Read Also: NADRA launches free iris scan service

The authority said the service is particularly useful for applicants who do not have their physical Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) with them at the time of application.

How to access the digital ID Card:

To view the digital identity card, users need to log in to the Pak ID mobile application, then select the ‘View Digital ID option on the home screen and tap the “Digital Card” button to display the digital identity card.

NADRA said the initiative is aimed at providing citizens with a more convenient and modern method of identity verification while improving access to government services through digital technology.