How woman can check e-challan from home- full procedure

LAHORE: Women can now easily check their e-challans from the comfort of their homes using the Women Safety App, ARY News reported.

Created by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), the Women Safety App allows female drivers to check, view details, and download their e-challans conveniently.

The service is available 24/7, enabling users to check their e-challans at any time of day or night. It is a simple process to review received fines and download copies directly to their phones.

Vehicle and e-challan details can now be accessed in just a few simple steps:

Step 1: Check — Access the e-challan section on the app.

Step 2: Details — Review the specific details and violation records of your e-challan.

Step 3: Download — Save or download the e-challan to your device.

Citizens are encouraged to make the most of these modern digital facilities and stay updated on any traffic fines.

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