HRCP calls govt to restore law and order in Karachi

KARACHI: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed concern and demanded immediate restoration of law and order to ensure the safety of the citizens in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The HRCP spokesperson stated that the law and order situation in Karachi has deteriorated to a dangerous level, as thousands of street crimes have been reported to the police in 2023.

The spokesperson expressed concern as the first quarter report of 2024 also shows an increase in street crime while several hundred people were reportedly killed during resisting robbery incidents in Karachi.

The HRCP spokesperson expressed utter shock at the government’s failure to tackle the escalating crime rate in Karachi, meanwhile, factors such as economic depression, and unemployment also need to be addressed on an immediate basis.

Earlier in the day, a tragic incident was reported from Karachi’s Metroville area, where two citizens lost their lives over resisting robbery, while the culprits managed to flee after looting more than Rs 10.3 million.

The police spokesperson stated that the deceased workers of a poultry farm, identified as Sher Alam and Zakir, were on their way to deposit cash in the bank.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South, Syed Asad Raza, arrived at the spot and took details of the incident from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kemari, Faizan Ali.

DIG South Asad Raza reported that the tragic incident occurred on Monday at 9 am. The victims, who were en route to deposit over Rs 10.3 million cash in a bank, were targeted and shot dead by the culprits over resisting robbery.

Meanwhile, the robbers manage to flee the scene on a bike after looting the cash from the victims.

DIG South further added that the perpetrators were well-prepared, knowing the victims’ route and timing.

“This was not a typical street crime, as shots were fired from both sides of the victims’ vehicles,” DIG said.

The police recovered five 9mm shells from the scene.

The police officials ensure a thorough investigation with the help of all the available evidence to apprehend those responsible.