Hrithik Roshan acquires rights to Will Smith’s ‘I Am Legend’

Bollywood A-lister Hrithik Roshan has reportedly acquired the Hindi remake rights of Will Smith’s hit sci-fi thriller ‘I Am Legend’.

As per the reports from Indian media, Hrithik Roshan has bought the rights for the Bollywood adaptation of Will Smith-starrer post-apocalyptic action thriller ‘I Am Legend’, and the project is officially in the development process.

As his collaboration with filmmaker Kabir Khan, around the same genre, couldn’t be materialized due to creative differences, Roshan is now looking forward to the adaptation of Francis Lawrence’s film to fulfil his craving for the post-apocalyptic subject, which is still in the early stages with the team.

Notably, ‘I Am Legend’ follows Smith’s Dr. Robert Neville, the last healthy human on Earth, along with nocturnal mutants, as he works to develop a cure after a devastating biological war while defending himself against the hostile mutants.

Apart from this remake, Hrithik Roshan, 50, is currently busy with YRF’s spy thriller sequel ‘War 2’, with Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani.

Moreover, he also has the hotly-anticipated ‘Krrish 4’ in the kitty. The fourth feature of the superhero film franchise, directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by his father Rakesh Roshan, is scheduled to begin filming next year.