Hrithik Roshan celebrates 3rd anniversary with Saba Azad

Bollywood A-lister Hrithik Roshan and his lady love Saba Azad celebrated their third love anniversary with similar Instagram posts.

Celebrity couple Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, who have been going strong with their relationship for three years, marked their third anniversary on Tuesday, October 1st, with identical social media posts.

Roshan turned to his Instagram handle with an adorable picture of the couple, from one of their vacations, and wrote, “Happy anniversary partner,” with the date and a red heart emoji.

On the other hand, his girlfriend Azad posted the same picture on her page and captioned, “Happy 3 years partner.”

Millions of social users, including the entertainment fraternity and Roshan’s ex-wife Sussane Khan, liked the posts and dropped their warm wishes for the couple.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are said to be in a relationship for quite some time now. The celebrity couple often make it to pap’s cameras during dinner dates, family gatherings, and even Bollywood parties.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Roshan is currently filming for YRF spy universe’s sequel film ‘War 2’, with Kiara Advani. His last on-screen outing was in ‘Fighter’.