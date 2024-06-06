Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai’s co-star recalls ‘bad experience’ of ‘Jodhaa Akbar’

Indian film and TV actor Nikitin Dheer, who made his Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Jodhaa Akbar’, termed the project as one of his worst experiences.

In a new interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, actor Nikitin Dheer, best known for his antagonist roles in 'Ready', 'Chennai Express' and 'Sooryavanshi' among others, opened up on the unpleasant experience of working in his debut film 'Jodhaa Akbar', of Ashutosh Gowariker.

Dheer, who essayed the villainous Sharifuddin Hussain in the magnum opus, said, “As an artist, I didn’t have fun working on the film. It was a very bad experience for me…”

“To the point that I told my father that I’d entered the wrong line and that I’d rethink my life,” he added. “I worked on my physique for the film, I trained for months in Urdu. I shot for more than 100 days.”

Son of veteran TV actor Pankaj Dheer continued to share, “For example, I specially flew back from Istanbul to dub for the film. I must’ve made 90 phone calls to figure out what the plan is, but nobody from the production answered my calls. [On] the third day, I was supposed to return to Istanbul, and that’s when I’m told that they’ve got somebody else to dub my part.”

“It made me very angry. And there are so many incidents like this,” Dheer concluded.

Starring Roshan and Rai in the titular roles, Gowariker’s historical epic ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ was a critical and commercial success upon release in 2008, and also became the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year.

The title bagged several national and international accolades as well.

