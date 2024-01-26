Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Fighter’ fails to score big at Box Office

Bollywood A-listers Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s maiden collaboration ‘Fighter’ failed to score big at the Box Office on the Republic Day release.

The hype and anticipation around the mega-budgeted aerial actioner ‘Fighter’, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, failed to bring cine-goers to the movie halls upon the film’s release on Thursday, to replicate the impact of last year’s Republic Day release, ‘Pathaan’.

As per the numbers quoted by Indian entertainment outlets and trade pandits, the title grossed INR24.60 crores in its domestic ticket sales on the opening day, in addition to INR8.61 crores in the international market.

Given the huge INR250 crore budget of the movie, the numbers are far from last year’s ‘Pathaan’, starring Padukone with Shahrukh Khan, which collected INR57 crore, and INR53 crore of Salman Khan’s Diwali offering ‘Tiger 3’ on the opening day.

Meanwhile, the title is not even the biggest or among the top 3 openers for either of the two leads.

Apart from Roshan and Padukone, the aerial actioner, co-written and directed by filmmaker Siddharth Anand (of ‘Pathaan’ and ‘War’ fame), also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Akshay Oberoi and Talat Aziz.

‘Fighter’ is the joint production of Viacomm 18 Studios and Marflix Pictures with Anand, Jyoti Deshpande, Ajit Andhare, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande.

