Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Fighter’ served with legal notice

Anti-Pakistan Bollywood movie ‘Fighter’, starring Bollywood A-listers Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, has landed in fresh trouble.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the maiden collaboration of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, ‘Fighter’ has been mired with yet another controversy as the title was served with legal notice by IAF officer, Wing Commander Saumya Deep Das, over a kissing scene of lead actors while wearing an Indian Air Force uniform.

According to the details, the notice with the subject line ‘Legal Notice for Defamation, Insult and Negative Impact of Indian Air Force and its Officers’, stated, “It embodies the highest ideals of sacrifice, discipline, and unwavering dedication to protecting our nation. By utilizing this sacred symbol for a scene promoting personal romantic entanglements, the film grossly misrepresents its inherent dignity and devalues the profound sacrifices made by countless officers in service of our nation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MARFLIX (@marflix_pictures)

“Moreover, it normalises inappropriate behaviour in uniform, setting a dangerous precedent that undermines the moral and ethical standards expected from those entrusted with safeguarding our borders. Kissing in uniform, on a runway which comes under the purview of a technical area, while portrayed as romantic, is considered grossly inappropriate and unbecoming of an IAF officer, as it contradicts the high standards of discipline and decorum expected from them,” it read further.

Notably, the development followed the crashing of the mega-budgeted title at the ticket windows in the very first week of release. ‘Fighter’ currently stands at a mediocre total of INR302 crores in its worldwide collection by the end of day 13.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MARFLIX (@marflix_pictures)

Apart from Roshan and Padukone, the aerial actioner ‘Fighter’, co-written and directed by filmmaker Siddharth Anand (of ‘Pathaan’ and ‘War’ fame), also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Akshay Oberoi and Talat Aziz.

‘Fighter’ re-edited version also rejected for Gulf release