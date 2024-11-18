Hrithik Roshan’s father Rakesh drops update on ‘Krrish 4’

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has dropped an update on ‘Krrish 4,’ starring his son Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In an interview with an Indian media outlet, Roshan revealed that he would soon announce the fourth part of the franchise.

However, he revealed that he will not be directing the fourth part of the franchise and would produce the film under his banner Filmkraft Productions.

The filmmaker, meanwhile, did not name the director who will be replacing him on ‘Krrish 4.’

“I don’t think so I’ll be directing any further. But I’ll surely be announcing Krrish 4 very soon,” Rakesh responded when asked about the film.

It is worth mentioning here that Siddharth Anand, who directed Hrithik Roshan in ‘Bang Bang,’ ‘War,’ and ‘Fighter,’ had earlier this year confirmed the fourth part of the film.

The filmmaker reposted a fan’s picture of the Bollywood actor in the ‘Krrish’ costume with the caption, “He’s coming back,” on his X handle and wrote, “Yup he is.”

Fans were left speculating that Anand was set to take over the director’s chair in the ‘Krrish’ franchise from Rakesh Roshan.

The superhero franchise began in 2003 with ‘Koi Mil Gaya,’ co-starring Hrithik Roshan with actress Preity Zinta.

Following the success of the film, Rakesh Roshan followed it up with ‘Krrish’ in 2006 and then went on to develop a threequel titled, ‘Krrish 3’ in 2013.

While the Bollywood actor played both Rohit and his son Krishna aka Krrish across the franchise, Priyanka Chopra featured as the female lead in the two ‘Krrish’ movies.

The first two parts of the franchise also starred veteran Bollywood actress Rekha as Rohit’s mother, Naseeruddin Shah played the villain in the second, while Vivek Oberoi was the antagonist in the threequel.