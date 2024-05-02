Hrithik Roshan’s return as Krrish confirmed by filmmaker

Hrithik Roshan is set to return as superhero Krrish in the fourth installment of one of Bollywood’s most successful franchises.

Responding to a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, filmmaker Siddharth Anand confirmed that Hrithik Roshan will be playing the role of Krrish, an Indian media outlet reported.

After a social media page shared a poster of the actor in his Krrish get-up and wrote, “He’s coming”, Siddharth Anand reacted “Yep, he is.”

Hrithik Roshan, along with his father Rakesh Roshan, is reportedly planning to finalise the concept of Krrish 4 this year.

While he is currently busy shooting War 2, the actor will be involved in giving insights for Krrish 4 which is in advanced stages at present, a source said.

“Hrithik has scheduled brainstorming sessions throughout the summer. Both Rakesh and he wants to deliver a story that will exceed expectations,” the source added.

According to reports, the makers are planning to finalise the basic idea this year and begin shooting in 2025.

Earlier, Rakesh Roshan had said that he would not begin working on Krrish 4 till he was satisfied from inside.

“We have got the script ready, but we keep on improvising. I still feel, there is some scope for improvement. We can’t make films on budgets as high as Hollywood and hence, our content has to be strong and new in this world of superheroes. We have got a great story, and we are now just retouching it,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the superhero story began in Koi Mil Gaya released in 2003, Rakesh and his son later released Krrish and Krrish 3 in 2006 and 2013 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Krrish actor is currently filming Yash Raj Films’ War 2 with director Ayan Mukerji following War that was released in 2019.

The Siddharth Anand (of ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Fighter’ fame) directorial was the third film of YRF’s ambitious spy universe.