Hrithik Roshan, his father helped Priyanka Chopra during her dad’s cancer treatment; Here’s how!

Bollywood A-lister Hrithik Roshan and his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan offered their help to Priyanka Chopra with her dad’s cancer treatment, after she broke down on the sets of ‘Krrish’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In a new interview, Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Dr. Madhu recalled the ‘most vulnerable’ phase for the family when her husband, Dr. Ashok Chopra was diagnosed with cancer and they wanted to fly him to Boston for treatment.

“He was very ill. My brother said if you think he has a five per cent chance of survival, bring him to Boston. And that was another task, getting him on a plane because none of the airlines wanted to take such a serious patient even though we gave disclaimers,” she recalled.

The celebrity mother further shared that it was the time when ‘The Sky Is Pink’ actor was shooting with Hrithik in his father Rakesh Roshan’s directorial ‘Krrish’, who saw him crying on the set and asked her about the matter before the father-son duo stepped in to help. “It just so happened that Priyanka was shooting Krrish with Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan, so she shared her worries with them. He asked her ‘why are you crying?’ and then both father and son made that possible for the airlines to take us,” explained Dr. Madhu.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan’s father Rakesh drops update on ‘Krrish 4’

“They helped us, put in a word, they knew people,” she added.

Notably, Priyanka’s father Dr Ashok Chopra passed away in 2013, after a prolonged cancer battle of eight years. The actor shared a very close bond with her father and has a tattoo reading ‘Daddy’s lil girl’ in his handwriting on her wrist.