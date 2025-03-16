Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Krrish 4’ faces delay

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Krrish 4’ has reportedly been delayed after producer Siddharth Anand and director Karan Malhotra exited the project.

The film has been under development for some time now, with Rakesh Roshan confirming that he would not direct the upcoming title in the superhero franchise.

Now, Indian media outlets reported that producer Siddharth Anand’s Marflix and director Karan Malhotra exited the project, leaving the makers searching for new production house and a new director.

Reports had also suggested that the budget of ‘Krrish 4’ was reportedly INR700 crore, making it difficult for Rakesh and his son Hrithik Roshan to rope in producers who could invest such a huge amount.

However, a source dismissed the reports that the upcoming title’s budget was INR700 crore. “The astronomical budget figures doing the rounds are completely untrue,” Indian media outlets quoted a source close to the Bollywood film.

“The studios were not confident about Krrish at this budget in the post-Marvel era as it has been more than a decade since the release of Krrish 4,” the source added.

“Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan had a closed-door meeting and have now decided to speak to studios all across India personally and lock a lucrative deal for the film. Krrish 4 will now be produced by FilmKraft with a leading studio, whereas Marflix will focus on other projects outside of Krrish,” as per the source.

Apart from the budget, the makers of the film are also on the lookout for a director to helm the project as Rakesh Roshan confirmed that he will not direct his son Hrithik Roshan in ‘Krrish 4.’

“The day has to come when I have to pass on the baton. So, it’s better I do it when I am in my senses, so that I can overlook the process as well and ascertain whether he’s doing it correctly or not,” he said during an interview with an Indian media outlet.