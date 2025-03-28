Hrithik Roshan set to make his directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4’

Bollywood A-lister Hrithik Roshan is all set to take the director’s chair, helming the direction of the hotly-anticipated ‘Krrish 4’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

After proving his mettle in front of the camera for over 25 years, celebrated Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is now all set for his directorial debut, with the much-buzzed next instalment of his superhero franchise, ‘Krrish 4’.

As reported by an Indian publication, Roshan, who has headlined all three films of the franchise so far, including ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’, ‘Krrish’ and ‘Krrish 3’, will be on double duty for the awaited sequel, being both the director and the star.

The tentpole will be co-produced by franchise creator Rakesh Roshan’s Filmkraft Productions and filmmaking giant Yash Raj Films, of Aditya Chopra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Hrithik’s father and veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who helmed the direction of all three previous superhero films, said, “I’m passing the baton of the director of ‘Krrish 4’ to my son, Hrithik Roshan, who has lived, breathed and dreamt about this franchise since its inception with me.”

“Hrithik has a clear and very ambitious vision of taking Krrish’s journey forward with the audience for the next decades. I couldn’t be more prouder to see him wear the director’s hat for a film that means the world to us as a family,” he added.

While more details about the cast and crew of ‘Krrish 4’ are yet to be revealed, the title is scheduled to go on the floor sometime early next year.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan’s son Hridhaan is the internet’s new crush-Watch now!