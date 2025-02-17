Hrithik Roshan’s son Hridhaan is the internet’s new crush-Watch now!

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is known for his good looks, but now his son, Hridhaan Roshan, is going viral after catching everyone’s attention.

There is an old saying, “Like father, like son,” and the Roshans are a perfect example of this.

A new viral video of Hridhaan Roshan has gone viral, with fans calling him even more handsome than his father.

The viral clip, shared by Instant Bollywood on Instagram, shows Hridhaan Roshan in a stylish checkered shirt.

His sharp features, wavy hair, and confident expression have reminded many of Hrithik, who is often called the “Greek God” of Bollywood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)



Hridhaan Roshan was seen attending a family event, where he became the center of attention.

Fans were quick to praise him, saying he is ready to continue Hrithik Roshan’s legacy. One comment read, “Hrithik Roshan ka beta apne papa se bhi zyada handsome hai!” (Hrithik Roshan’s son is even more handsome than his father).

Read More: Hrithik Roshan’s father opens up on his divorce with Sussanne Khan

Another fan wrote, “He will be the next heartthrob, just like Hrithik Roshan.”

While Hridhaan Roshan has not shared any plans about joining Bollywood, people are already speculating about his debut.

As the son of Hrithik and the grandson of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, many believe he is destined for the big screen.

Hrithik has always protected his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan, from too much media attention.

But with this viral video, it looks like Hridhaan Roshan will keep making headlines. Whether he chooses Bollywood or a different path, one thing is certain he has already won many hearts with his dashing looks!

Earlier, veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, father of Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik, opened up on his son’s divorce from his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, revealing what went wrong between the two.

In a new interview with an Indian publication, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan spoke about his son Hrithik’s divorce from his ex-wife Sussanne, daughter of actor Sanjay Khan, and revealed that despite the relationship ending between the couple, she is still a family for the Roshans.

“Whatever has happened has happened between the couple, for me Sussanne is Sussanne,” he said.

Speaking further about their divorce, the veteran added, “They were the ones who fell in love, they were the ones who had a misunderstanding, and they have to solve it. For us, she came to our house, and she is still a member of the house.”