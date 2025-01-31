web analytics
Hrithik Roshan’s father opens up on his divorce with Sussanne Khan

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, father of Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan, opened up on his son’s divorce from his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, revealing what went wrong between the two.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In a new interview with an Indian publication, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan spoke about his son Hrithik’s divorce from his ex-wife Sussanne, daughter of actor Sanjay Khan, and revealed that despite the relationship ending between the couple, she is still a family for the Roshans.

“Whatever has happened has happened between the couple, for me Sussanne is Sussanne,” he said.

Speaking further about their divorce, the veteran added, “They were the ones who fell in love, they were the ones who had a misunderstanding, and they have to solve it. For us, she came to our house, and she is still a member of the house.”

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan, his father helped Priyanka Chopra during her dad’s cancer treatment; Here’s how!

To note, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan tied the knot in December 2000, after being in a relationship for four years. The couple parted ways after 13 years and their divorce was finalized in the following November.

Roshan and Khan share two sons, Hrehaan, 18, and Hridhaan, 16.

Following their divorce, Roshan is dating actor Saba Azad, whereas, Khan is in a relationship with Arslan Goni.

