Hrithik Roshan mother Pinkie agrees with ‘Nadaaniyan’ criticism

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie seemed to have been among those left disappointed by Ibrahim Ali Khan ‘Nadaaniyan.’

The film, costarring Khan with Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, opened to poor reviews as social media users trolled the film’s makers and the leads.

Produced by Karan Johar, ‘Nadaaniyan’ released on Netflix, however, viewers slammed the acting performance of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the film.

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan has also expressed her displeasure with the film.

Reacting to a social media influencer’s review of the film, Roshan’s mother agreed that the film was mindless, however, she said that she loved Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Freddy Birdy, a social media influencer, took jibes at ‘Nadaaniyan,’ saying that the film was a mindless romantic comedy.

Read more: Sara Ali Khan supports brother Ibrahim amid ‘Nadaaniyaan’ criticism

“Two things immediately disqualify me from writing a review for Nadaaniyan. One, I am not in my twenties. And two, I have a brain. Having got that little detail out of the way, I liked the fact that we are slowly steering back to the mindless romantic comedy, full emphasis on being mindless,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Freddy Birdy (@freddy_birdy)

He continued, “Nadaaniyan starts like it were Student of the Year Part Three. Then, its graphics meander into Crazy Rich Asians territory. The rich people are called Singhania, Jaisingh and Oberoi. The poor people have surnames like Mehta, Wagle and Birdy,” he added.

Birdy wrote, “The beautiful part of Nadaaniyan is that it stays completely away from anything remotely original… I liked Ibrahim Ali Khan because you get two actors in one: the visuals of Saif Ali Khan and the voice of Sanjay Dutt…Finally, I applaud Netflix.”

Reacting to the review, Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan wrote, “Totally go with this hilarious review tho I loved ibrahim ali khan.”