Hrithik Roshan praises Saif Ali Khan’s ‘powerful presence’ in Vikram Vedha

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan praised fellow actor Saif Ali Khan’s “powerful presence” when working with him in the upcoming film Vikram Vedha.

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan portray the roles of Vikram and Vedha respectively. The latter said it would have been impossible to play his role if it wasn’t for the former.

” For me, becoming Vedha, good or bad, wouldn’t have been possible without the powerful presence of Saif Ali Khan as Vikram, in addition to all my co-actors esp Rohit Saraf, Radhika Apte & Yogita Bihani who gave me an impetus as a performer,” he wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

He said working in the film was frightening and delightful at the same time.

“Beginning the journey of Vikram Vedha came with its own set of external challenges, with the pandemic and uncertainties… but looking back, it all contributed to our prep and performance. For me this journey has been as frightful and as delightful as a skydive,” he wrote.

Related – KGF: Chapter 3: Hrithik Roshan to join Rocky Bhai’s universe?

He added: “Using Vedha as an opportunity of letting go, aligning with what is, finding joy in being less than, being wrong, has felt refreshingly new for me. It’s been a journey of remolding, rewiring and trusting. Time and my audience will tell if my instincts were in the right place or not.”

He said he was full of gratitude of the vision of film directors Gayatri and Pushkar. He said the duo’s passion for the film’s story and the sparkle in their eyes was a silent motivation for him to give his best as Vedha.

Comments