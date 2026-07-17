HSY condoles Kris Jenner on loss of MJ

Pakistani fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) condoles with Kris Jenner on the loss of her mother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, at the age of 91.

In the recent Instagram post, Kris Jenner posted the grieving news about the passing of her mother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, on Thursday. In the caption, she mentioned a detailed tribute to her late mother, and she noted, “Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ. There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye”.

Read More: Kris Jenner announces death of close family member: ‘My heart is broken’

She continued with her tribute, “She taught us that family is everything. She showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments. She showed me how to face life’s challenges with resilience and faith”.

View this post on Instagram. A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

In the end, Jenner mentioned, “She showed me how to face life’s challenges with resilience and faith. My heart is broken into a million pieces. Thank you for giving me the greatest childhood, and oh what a beautiful blessed life”.

The comment section poured in with condolences from renowned celebrities, including Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY), who commented, “I’m so sorry, Kris”.

Mary Jo Shannon was a familiar face to fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, making regular appearances on the family’s long-running reality series. Beyond television, she was an entrepreneur who founded the San Diego children’s boutique Shannon & Co. in 1980.