Hub: Death toll in Lasbela passenger coach jumps to 37

HUB: At least 37 ten people were killed while two sustained injuries after a passenger coach lost control and plunged into a gorge near Lasbeela, Quetta, ARY News reported.

The ill-fated passenger coach was coming to Karachi from Quetta when it lost its control due to overspeeding and fell into a gorge and caught fire.

Getting the information, the rescue teams reached the spot and fished out bodies from the accident sight. Assistant commissioner Lasbela confirmed that 37 bodies have been retrieved from the gorge.

The bodies have been burnt and the identification will only be confirmed after DNA test, the AC added.

The bodies were moved to Lasbela Civil Hospital, while two injured have been shifted to Karachi.

Earlier in the month, a total of seven persons were killed and more than 15 sustained injuries after a collision between a truck and a passenger bus in Balochistan’s Killa Saifullah district on Sunday.

The horrific road accident occurred near the Toruski locality of Balochistan’s Killa Saifullah district. According to the assistant commissioner (AC), seven persons lost their lives and more than 15 got injured in the horrific road accident.

The wounded persons were shifted to DHQ Hospital and an emergency was imposed.

The administration said in a statement the passenger bus was moving from Quetta to Peshawar which met an accident in Killa Saifullah.

