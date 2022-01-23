Huge cache of explosives, weapons found in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have recovered a huge cache of weapons and IED preparation material during a raid at a terrorist hideout in the South Waziristan district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to details shared by the ISPR, while acting on information of a terrorist hideout, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Sarwakai area of the South Waziristan district.

During a search of the area, the army’s media wing said that a large number of weapons, ammunition and IED preparation material was recovered from the hideout. “Recovered cache of weapons and ammunition includes Sub Machine Guns, RPG-7, hand grenades and a large quantity of ammunition of multiple calibres.”

Recently, the security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) on the reported presence of terrorists in Thal, North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, during an intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed in the IBO. The terrorists were identified as Ghayoor and Bahauddin.

A huge cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorists, said the ISPR. The terrorists were involved in terrorism activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom, it added.

