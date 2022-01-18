Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Tuesday conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) on the reported presence of terrorists in Thal, North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, during an intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed in the IBO. The terrorists were identified as Ghayoor and Bahauddin.

A huge cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorists, said the ISPR.

The terrorists were involved in terrorism activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom, it added.

On January 14, a terrorist had been killed and two terrorists were apprehended by the security forces during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Miranshah, North Waziristan.

The security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) on the reported presence of terrorists. During the IBO, a terrorist was killed and two others were arrested by the security forces besides recovering weapons and ammunition.

It was learnt that all three terrorists were not local residents of Miranshah who have been given a hideout at a home.

