Two terrorists killed, one injured in Kech IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces conducted a successful intelligence-based operation (IBO) against terrorists in the Mazaband Range area of District Kech, Balochistan on August 10-11, ARY News quoted ISPR on Friday.

During the operation, two terrorists were killed and one got injured besides recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The killed terrorists were involved in the targeting of innocent civilians and law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

Security forces remained committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism and thwarting nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan at all costs.

In July, the security forces had killed three terrorists in separate successful operations in Khyber and South Waziristan District, according to the Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the army’s media wing, on 27 July, a sniper from a militant group was gunned down in an exchange of fire between army troops and terrorists in the general area of Bagh in the Khyber District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. Resultantly, 1 terrorist sniper got killed,” the military’s media wing stated.

The ISPR said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

Separately, two more terrorists were eliminated in another fierce encounter between the troops and terrorists in the general area of Gomal Zam, South Waziristan District, on July 28.