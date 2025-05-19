Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster appear to take big step in relationship

Hugh Jackman seems to be taking the next big step with his girlfriend Sutton Foster. The pair were spotted in New York City on Thursday, raising fresh talk that they may be moving in together.

Sutton Foster was seen leaving Wolverine’s apartment in Chelsea dressed in sporty clothes. She then rode off on a Citi bike, carrying her helmet in a tote bag.

Later, Jackman was seen outside the same building, collecting boxes and personal items and taking them back inside. He was wearing a white hoodie, dark sunglasses and a black baseball cap.

The sight of boxes and shared visits has sparked more rumours that Hugh Jackman and Foster are now living together.

It has been a busy and emotional year for Jackman. He ended his 27-year marriage to Deborra-Lee Furness in 2023. The former couple adopted two children during their time together.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster grew close while working together in the Broadway show The Music Man in 2024. At the time, Sutton Foster was still married to her second husband, writer Ted Griffin.

Though neither Hugh Jackman nor Sutton Foster confirmed their relationship at first, their bond became clear over time. They have since been seen together on several occasions.

Just last week, Jackman, Foster and Deborra-Lee Furness were all invited to the Met Gala. This caused concern among organisers, as many thought the event could become a public relations issue.

It was expected the pair might use the famous night to confirm their relationship in public. However, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster decided not to appear at the same time as Furness.

For now, fans are watching closely as Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster seem to take their relationship to the next level.