Selena Gomez is giving fans a new version of Never Enough and even Hugh Jackman couldn’t resist reacting!

The moment took place while Gomez was filming the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building alongside co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

In a video shared from the set by Martin, the Who Says singer can be seen enthusiastically performing “Never Enough.” The performance quickly caught attention online as fans rushed to comment section with many calling the moment one of the most charming behind-the-scenes clips from the series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Martin (@stevemartinreally)

Hugh Jackman – Jackman, who starred in the 2017 musical film The Greatest Showman, also joined in her fans as he reacted to the clip with appreciation.

“@selenagomez your dramatic interpretation of Never Enough is exactly what we didn’t know we needed. @pasekandpaul,” he sweetly wrote.

Meanwhile a fan chimed in, “Convinced she is single handedly adding years to Steve and Marty’s lives.”

Another commented, “Little girl who wants her uncle to rate her performance.”

“Somebody get broadway on the phone immediately,” an official account of Spotify added.

The song Never Enough, originally performed by Rebecca Ferguson’s character in the film, became one of the standout musical numbers from the hit movie, though the vocals were provided by Loren Allred.