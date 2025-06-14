Is Hugh Jackman hinting at a Marvel comeback?

Hugh Jackman fans are excited after the Deadpool & Wolverine star posted a new workout video, sparking rumours that he may return as Wolverine in Avengers: Doomsday.

In the video shared on social media, Hugh Jackman is seen lifting heavy weights with the help of his trainer, Beth Lewis.

While the post was meant to highlight his training routine and credit his coach, many fans believe it could be a hint at something bigger—perhaps a comeback in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Hugh Jackman’s impressive workout has led fans to speculate that he is getting in shape to once again play Wolverine.



Although there has been no official confirmation, the timing of the post and the intensity of the training have added fuel to the rumours.

This isn’t the first time Hugh Jackman’s fitness posts have caused a stir online. With Avengers: Doomsday shaping up to be one of the biggest MCU films yet, fans are hoping that Jackman will join the already star-studded cast.

So far, names like Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), and Tom Hiddleston (Loki) have been confirmed for the film.

The return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Avengers: Doomsday would be a huge moment for fans.

The film is already set to include many X-Men characters, such as Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Magneto, and James Marsden as Cyclops, making the idea of Jackman’s return even more likely.

Hugh Jackman has played Wolverine for over two decades and is one of the most loved actors in the role.

Although he previously said he was done with the character, his recent involvement in Deadpool & Wolverine reignited fan hopes. Now, with this new training video, many believe he’s not finished yet.

While Marvel Studios has not made any official announcement, fans are keeping a close eye on Hugh Jackman’s posts.

Whether or not he appears in Avengers: Doomsday, it’s clear that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine still holds a special place in the hearts of many MCU fans.