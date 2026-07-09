Hugo Boss urges shareholders to reject Frasers' 'inadequate' bid
- By Reuters -
- Jul 09, 2026
BERLIN, July 9: German fashion brand Hugo Boss on Thursday urged shareholders not to accept a €2 billion ($2.3 billion) takeover offer from Britain’s Frasers Group, saying it was “financially inadequate”.
The company said the €38-per-share cash offer — a premium of just 4.3% to the share price when it was announced — reflected the legally required minimum price for Frasers to raise its stake rather than Hugo Boss’ intrinsic value or potential.
“Hugo Boss has a well-defined strategy, a strong financial profile, and a compelling path to superior long-term value creation,” CEO Daniel Grieder said in a statement.
Shares in the maker of men’s suits and casualwear were little changed at around 1000 GMT, trading just below €38. The stock briefly jumped in early June after Frasers announced its bid, but remains about 50% below its July 2023 level.
“The nature of the offer was highly tactical” and “destined to face stiff resistance,” said Felix Jonathan Dennl, an analyst at Frankfurt-based Metzler.
He added Hugo Boss management had the backing of two independent financial institutions and a mandate to reject the bid.
UNFULFILLED HOPES
Grieder, who took over five years ago, set out to turn Hugo Boss into a leading global brand. But his expansion plans coincided with a post-pandemic slowdown in consumer demand as inflation surged.
Hugo Boss missed Grieder’s pledge to return to pre-pandemic margins by 2025 and reported a 1% drop in sales last year, which it blamed on weak consumer demand in Britain and China.
In December, the company cut its 2026 operating profit forecast and launched a new strategy through 2028, dubbed “Claim 5 Touchdown”. The plan aims to improve efficiency in its stores, focus on faster-growing categories such as shoes and accessories, and expand in womenswear.
Frasers, which owns about 26% of Hugo Boss, launched the bid to raise its stake above 30% — the threshold at which German regulations require it to make a full takeover offer to other shareholders.
The offer price is “less a statement of valuation and more the mechanical extension of an accumulation strategy”, Citi said in a note.
Dennl said Frasers’ low-premium offer preserved its strategic flexibility, leaving open the possibility of increasing its stake further without triggering a new takeover bid.
“While Hugo Boss’ management successfully held the line today, the pressure has intensified on
CEO Daniel Grieder to demonstrate that the ‘Claim 5 Touchdown’ strategy can restore both top- and bottom-line growth in an increasingly volatile retail environment,” Dennl said.