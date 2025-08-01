Hulk Hogan’s cause of death revealed!

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan’s cause of death has been revealed, a week after WWE icon passed away, aged 71.

Days after legendary pro-wrestler Terry Gene Bollea, aka Hulk Hogan, passed away at his home in Clearwater, Florida, on July 24, his cause of death has been confirmed as an acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack, reported foreign media, citing obtained medical documents.

As per the Pinellas County Forensic Science Centre, the condition occurs when blood flow to the heart muscle is suddenly blocked, causing tissue damage.

The same document also confirmed that Hogan had a history of atrial fibrillation (AFib) – a heart condition characterised by an irregular and often rapid heart rate.

Besides this, the WWE legend’s health record with the District Six Medical Examiner also suggests that he was silently battling leukaemia, CLL, a type of cancer that affects white blood cells called lymphocytes.

It is pertinent to mention here that there had been speculations of Hogan’s poor health for a few months before he was pronounced dead last week.

“Unfortunately, we must confirm that Terry Bollea, aka Hulk Hogan, passed away this morning,” his rep stated. “We are heartbroken. He was such a great human being and friend.”

