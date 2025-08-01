web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Friday, August 1, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Hulk Hogan’s cause of death revealed!

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan’s cause of death has been revealed, a week after WWE icon passed away, aged 71.

Hulk Hogan – News and Updates

Days after legendary pro-wrestler Terry Gene Bollea, aka Hulk Hogan, passed away at his home in Clearwater, Florida, on July 24, his cause of death has been confirmed as an acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack, reported foreign media, citing obtained medical documents.

As per the Pinellas County Forensic Science Centre, the condition occurs when blood flow to the heart muscle is suddenly blocked, causing tissue damage.

The same document also confirmed that Hogan had a history of atrial fibrillation (AFib) – a heart condition characterised by an irregular and often rapid heart rate.

Besides this, the WWE legend’s health record with the District Six Medical Examiner also suggests that he was silently battling leukaemia, CLL, a type of cancer that affects white blood cells called lymphocytes.

It is pertinent to mention here that there had been speculations of Hogan’s poor health for a few months before he was pronounced dead last week.

“Unfortunately, we must confirm that Terry Bollea, aka Hulk Hogan, passed away this morning,” his rep stated. “We are heartbroken. He was such a great human being and friend.”

Also Read: Hulk Hogan’s estranged daughter Brooke breaks silence after his death

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.