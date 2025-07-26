Hulk Hogan final moments revealed by close friend

Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, who passed away at the age of 71, left a deep void in the world of sports entertainment. Longtime friend Jimmy Hart reflects on their final moments together, offering an emotional glimpse into Hogan’s last days.

While speaking to People, Jimmy Hart, spoke about his last call with Hulk Hogan, which took place the night before his sudden passing.

Hart, who had been in regular contact with Hogan, was assured by his assistant that the former champion was doing well.

Sadly, Hulk Hogan died the next morning after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Hogan had recently undergone neck surgery and was recovering at home. According to Jimmy Hart, the wrestling legend seemed to be in good spirits just days before his death.

They had last spent time together a month earlier, watching wrestling and enjoying karaoke nights with Hogan’s son at the family-owned Hogan’s Hangout bar.

The pair shared a bond that began in the early days of their wrestling careers and endured through decades of friendship.

Jimmy Hart was more than just a manager; he was a constant presence in Hulk Hogan’s life, travelling with him through the highs of WWF, WCW, and other promotions.

Their final public appearance together took place earlier this year during WWE’s debut on Netflix.

Reflecting on Hogan’s passing, Jimmy Hart said the news hit hard. He and others close to Hogan had chosen not to visit him at home or hospital during recovery, fearing any risk of infection.

Still, his death came as a shock to all who knew him, especially given the optimism surrounding his condition the night before.

Years of physical strain had left Hulk Hogan with multiple surgeries, including replacements in his shoulders, hips, and knees. The neck surgery he recently underwent was to ease numbness in his hands.

Despite controversies that followed him later in life, including scandals and public backlash, Hulk Hogan remained one of wrestling’s most recognised names.

The WWE credited Hulk Hogan with playing a major role in the global popularity of the sport. His legacy in the ring is undeniable, and Jimmy Hart firmly places him among the all-time greats, right alongside Ric Flair.