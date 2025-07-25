Hulk Hogan net worth at the time of his death revealed

Hulk Hogan, the legendary professional wrestler legally known as Terry Gene Bollea, passed away at the age of 71 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida. At the time of his death, Hulk Hogan’s net worth was estimated to be around 25 million dollars.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hulk Hogan’s net worth was built over a long career that began in 1977 and reached its peak during his years with the World Wrestling Federation.

His global fame, championship wins, and high-profile matches earned him one of the highest earnings among wrestlers of his time.

Wrestling was the main source of Hulk Hogan’s net worth, supported by merchandise sales and appearance fees.

Television also contributed to the Hulkster’s net worth. He appeared in multiple shows and starred in a reality series with his family, which added to his income.

Over time, Hulk Hogan became a household name beyond the wrestling world.

Throughout his life, Hulk Hogan launched several business ventures, including restaurants, an energy drink brand, and a popular line of action figures.

While not all of these were long-lasting, they added to Hulk Hogan’s net worth during different phases of his career.

However, Hulk Hogan’s net worth took a major hit after his divorce from his former wife, Linda.

She was awarded a large portion of their shared wealth, including 70 percent of their liquid assets and a share in his businesses. Despite this loss, Hulk Hogan’s net worth remained strong in his later years.

At the time of his passing, the Hulkster’s net worth stood at 25 million dollars, a testament to his decades of success in sport and entertainment.

His name, career, and financial legacy remain unmatched in the world of professional wrestling.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump paid tribute to late wrestling legend Hollywood Hulk Hogan, who had supported his return to the White House, as a “great friend” and “MAGA all the way.”

“He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week. He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive,” Trump said on social media.