Trump mourns Hulk Hogan as ‘great friend’

US President Donald Trump on Thursday paid tribute to late wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, who had supported his return to the White House, as a “great friend” and “MAGA all the way.”

“He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week. He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive,” Trump said on social media.

In the speech, Hulk Hogan ripped his shirt off to reveal a Trump-Vance tank top.

WWE legend Hulk Hogan, who transitioned from professional wrestling to acting, has died at the age of 71, US media outlets reported on Thursday.

According to a report by TMZ, a medical team was dispatched to the residence of the WWE icon in Florida after he reportedly suffered a “cardiac arrest.”

According to the publication, Hulk Hogan was carried on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

Reports about him being on his deathbed made rounds last month when a US radio host claimed that the 71-year-old was critically ill and nearing death.

However, a representative for Hulk Hogan refuted the rumours by stating that the WWE legend’s hospitalisation was not a cause for concern.

In a statement to US media outlets at the time, the representative clarified that Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, visited the hospital due to his back and neck issues, which he has been facing for years.