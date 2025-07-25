web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Friday, July 25, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Trump mourns Hulk Hogan as ‘great friend’

AFP
By AFP
|

TOP NEWS

AFP
AFP
Agence France-Presse

US President Donald Trump on Thursday paid tribute to late wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, who had supported his return to the White House, as a “great friend” and “MAGA all the way.”

“He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week. He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive,” Trump said on social media.

In the speech, Hulk Hogan ripped his shirt off to reveal a Trump-Vance tank top.

WWE legend Hulk Hogan, who transitioned from professional wrestling to acting, has died at the age of 71, US media outlets reported on Thursday.

According to a report by TMZ, a medical team was dispatched to the residence of the WWE icon in Florida after he reportedly suffered a “cardiac arrest.”

Read more: WWE legend Hulk Hogan dead at 71

According to the publication, Hulk Hogan was carried on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

Reports about him being on his deathbed made rounds last month when a US radio host claimed that the 71-year-old was critically ill and nearing death.

However, a representative for Hulk Hogan refuted the rumours by stating that the WWE legend’s hospitalisation was not a cause for concern.

In a statement to US media outlets at the time, the representative clarified that Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, visited the hospital due to his back and neck issues, which he has been facing for years.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.