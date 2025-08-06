Was Hulk Hogan forced into third marriage to Sky Daily?

In a bombshell new interview, Hulk Hogan’s estranged daughter Brooke claims that the wrestling legend tried to ‘figure a way out’ of his third marriage to Sky Daily.

In a rare interview, Brooke Hogan, the elder daughter of WWE icon Hulk Hogan, from his first marriage to Linda Claridge, revealed that she had warned her father before marrying ex-Scientologist, Sky Daily.

The ‘Hogan Knows Best’ alum shared that while Daily was ‘really nice’ to her, she had her concerns for the ex-Scientologist to become her step-mother, given her past connection to the church. Therefore, Brooke warned her father against it, whom she claimed himself tried to ‘figure a way out’.

“Somebody brought it to our attention that she was a Scientologist. She said she was a Scientologist, but she said she left,” Brooke said in a live-streamed interview on Tuesday. “I started digging a little bit deeper. I don’t really know much about Scientology at all, so I’m just telling you what my digging did.”

“She’s still in good standing,” she revealed of her step-mother, and recalled her conversation with her late father, regarding Daily’s beliefs.

“He goes, ‘Oh, well, she just doesn’t want to leave because she still wants her kids to be able to see the grandparents, and they are the highest level, like OT eight, I believe,’” Brooke remembered. “I was kind of really going to bat for my dad and saying, ‘Hey, you need to be careful. If you want to date her, cool. Just don’t get married. You don’t have to.'”

According to Brooke, Hulk told her at that time, “I’m trying to figure a way out of this thing. If I broke up with her, it’d be really bad.”

It is pertinent to note here that Hogan was married to yoga instructor Daily from September 2023 until his death last month.

Hogan, 71, died at his home in Clearwater, Florida, after suffering cardiac arrest.