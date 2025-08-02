Hulk Hogan had ‘no interest’ in estranged daughter before death

Hulk Hogan had ‘no interest’ in restoring ties with his estranged daughter Brooke before his death, as the wrestling legend didn’t even meet her twins, born earlier this year.

Hulk Hogan – News and Updates

A week after WWE legend Hulk Hogan died aged 71, his son-in-law, NHL star Steven Oleksy, revealed that the pro-wrestler never met his two grandchildren, Oliver Andrew and Molly Gene, since his firstborn daughter, Brooke, gave birth to them this January.

For the unversed, Brooke Hogan is the elder of the two kids whom wrestler, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, shared with his first wife, Linda Claridge. The father-daughter duo had a strained relationship in the years leading up to his death.

Oleksy, who stayed in touch with his in-laws during his wife’s estrangement and tried to repair their relationship, shared that he informed his father-in-law a month and a half after their twins were born, but he reportedly showed ‘no interest’.

Also Read: Hulk Hogan’s estranged daughter Brooke breaks silence after his death

“I sent text messages once again to kind of gauge where he was at, but there was no interest,” he told a foreign publication, adding that Hogan’s son Nick once promised to visit with the wrestler, but that never happened either.

According to Oleksy, “No one understood his [Hogan’s] body, procedures, medications and everything else more than my wife [regardless of their relationship status].”

“She was there for every surgery leading up to the last two years. She would fly down on her own dime, take care of her dad, she took notes from every doctor, and it just made a lot of sense,” he disclosed to the publication, adding that the family of four even moved to Florida from Michigan, to be close to Brooke’s ailing father.