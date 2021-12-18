Humaima Malick breaks silence on criticism after Emraan Hashmi project

Humaima Malick has recently opened up about the criticism she received from fans, for her role in a Bollywood movie starring Emraan Hashmi.

Humaima Malick recently made an appearance in a show a private channel and candidly replied to all the questions asked by the host.

“There was a lot of hatred from fans for essaying the role of a bar dancer in a movie, my image was not of a ‘girl next door’ anymore for them. I realised this later on in life that I need to think about my country and consider my fans’ feelings before taking up any project”, Humaima Malick revealed.

“I have always been an independent girl who paid her own bills. I started working at the age of fourteen”, she further mentioned, “I had to support my family at that time, and I did not think twice”.

Humaima also disclosed how she struggled with cultural differences and prepared herself for the role. She added, “My director took me to various bars and I observed the body language of those dancers”.

Humaima Malick has always been appreciated by her co-actors and fans for her work in various films and dramas. Last month, actor was under treatment at a hospital in Istanbul for appendix rupture and asked people to pray for her well-being on Instagram.