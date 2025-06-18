Humaima Malick gives a powerful reminder on self-love

A-list film and TV actor Humaima Malick won the internet as she penned a gentle yet powerful reminder on self-love in a new Instagram post.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, actor Humaima Malick treated her millions of followers with a bunch of new lip-sync videos of herself, along with a powerful caption, emphasising that one does not need the validation of others to realise their own worth.

“Wake up early. Take a shower. Do your braids. Put on the outfit that makes you smile in the mirror. Dance like yourself — wild, cute, free,” Malick suggested. “Not because someone told you to, but because it feels good to be you.”

She continued, “You don’t need one specific person to make you feel beautiful. You don’t need validation to believe you’re worthy. You are already a whole person — kind, powerful, and full of light.”

“Let this be your reminder: the love you give yourself is the most powerful kind. The world may not always show it, but you are seen. You are loved. And you are enough, exactly as you are,” concluded the ‘Raja Natwarlal’ actor.

Notably, Humaima Malick is not only one of the most sought-after film stars of the country, but she also enjoys a huge fanbase on social media, with at least 1.4 million Instagram users in her followers list.

