Humaima Malick hospitalized, asks for prayers

Actor Humaima Malick is under treatment at a hospital for appendix rupture and asked people to pray for her well-being on Instagram.

She took to Instagram to update the fans about her health. The pictures see her lying on her hospital bed and smiling at the camera.

Humaima Malick also penned a heartfelt note stating that she ruptured her appendix in Istanbul and was saved from certain death by Almighty Allah.

The actor added that the Almighty Allah gave her a new life, adding that people should be kind to others as life is too short. She thanked everyone for their support and prayers.

Humaima Malick, who started off as a model at a young age, is considered one of the finest actresses of Pakistani television and cinema. Her fame also landed her a Bollywood movie in the year 2014.

Earlier, she met one of the producers of the iconic Turkish serial “Dirilis Ertugrul” Kemal Tekden and the viral pictures got the attention of netizens.

She took to the picture and video-sharing social media application to share the image with her fans. The actor thanked him for his hospitality.

