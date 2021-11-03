Humaima Malick meets Ertugrul producer, picture goes viral

Actor Humaima Malick met one of the producers of the iconic Turkish serial “Dirilis Ertugrul” Kemal Tekden and the viral picture has got the attention of netizens.

She took to the picture and video-sharing social media application to share the image with her fans.

Humaima Malick thanked Kemal Tekden for his hospital.

“The man behind the world famous Turkish series, “Diriliş Ertuğrul”,” her caption read. “Sir, thank you so much for your hospitality 🙏.”

Kemal Tekden was also involved in the production of Dirilis: Ertugrul sequel “Kurulus: Osman”.

Ertugrul was introduced to the Pakistani public by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who requested it to be aired on national TV.

The Turkish series shattered YouTube records with millions tuning in to catch up on the show.

After making waves in Pakistan, Dirilis: Ertugrul captured hearts in India including that of actor Katrina Kaif as well.

Katrina Kaif, during the shooting of her film Tiger 3 with superstar Salman Khan in Turkey, had met the Turkish Minister for Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, after which the three engaged in a media talk.

When asked if Salman and Katrina watch any Turkish series, the actor excitedly replied, “Yes! Erugrul is my favourite series. I watched all 89 episodes. I absolutely love that series!”

