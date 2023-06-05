Humaima Malick creates buzz with latest Insta post

A-list film and TV actor Humaima Malick has social media talking about her new look in the latest set of pictures.

Taking to her account on the photo and video-sharing application, in the early hours of Monday, Humaima Malick posted a two-picture gallery of herself wearing a scarf on her head.

“I’m here to stay,” read the caption on her Insta post, which sees the diva in a Hijab-like look, with a cold-shoulder dress and glasses on her head.

The pictures were showered with love from her millions of fans on the gram, who liked the posts and dropped lovely compliments for Malick in the comments section. However, there was a section of netizens who questioned the diva for her changed attire, after doing a Bollywood film.

Earlier in the day, the celebrity also posted a couple of pictures with her mother on her Instagram stories. Humaima Malick is one of the most popular celebrities on social media with 1.4 million Instagram followers. She frequently takes to the platform for sharing pictures and videos of herself, her family members and her professional front.

The celebrity, who started off as a model at a young age, is considered one of the finest actors in Pakistani television and cinema. Malick made her Bollywood debut with ‘Raja Natwarlal’ (2014) opposite Emraan Hashmi.