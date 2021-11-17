Humaima Malick’s latest pictures go viral

Actor Humaima Malick shared her latest pictures on the social media application Instagram and they went viral.

The celebrity wrote that she won’t be perfect but will be real in the caption.

She stated that people tend to hate what is out of their control.

Moreover, Humaima Malick asked the people to stay humble as no one knows when they would fall.

The pictures got thousand of likes by the users of the photo and video-sharing social media application. The comment section was flooded with heart emojis whereas some users commented how beautiful she looked.

It is to be noted that she is active on social media with 1.2 million followers on the photo and video-sharing social media application Instagram. She keeps the fans up to date with the pictures of her projects and photoshoots on the platform.

The celebrity, who started off as a model at a young age, is considered one of the finest actors of Pakistani television and cinema. Her fame also landed her a Bollywood movie in the year 2014.

Recently, the actor warned of taking legal action against some social media users if her doctored images – that were edited to make her look vulgar – are not taken down.

“Some of my pictures have been circulating around the internet badly (vulgarly) edited,” she wrote. “It’s a shame how can people do this.”

She added: “I request those fan pages to take them down NOW…before I take a legal action.”

