Humaima Malick reacts to rumours about Feroze Khan’s divorce

Pakistani actress Humaima Malick has broken her silence about the viral rumours about her actor brother Feroze Khan’s separation from his second wife, Dr Zainab.

Khan sparked speculations about his divorce after he unfollowed his second wife on social media while he also deleted wedding photos from his social media account.

Several took it as confirmation that all is not well between Feroze Khan and his second wife Dr Zainab.

Now, his sister Humaima Malick has lambasted the viral rumours about her brother and his wife.

Taking to Instagram, the Pakistani actress shared screenshots of the viral posts claiming that Feroze Khan and Dr Zainab ‘have parted ways.’

Responding to the rumours about the couple, Humaima Malick said that they had “just went for running and [their children] Sultan and Fatima are sitting watching movie with me.”

“People should fear Allah […] There are other worlds other than Feroze,” the Pakistani actress wrote in her post.

Humaima Malick lamented the fact that people keep spreading false stories about her brother Feroze Khan’s marriage, divorce, and affairs.

“Have something else to enjoy please […] it’s our family. We all live together, happy, healthy,” she concluded.

Feroze Khan was previously married to Aliza Sultan, from 2018, until their divorce in 2022, and shares two kids with her, a son named Sultan, 5, and a daughter Fatima, 2.

Alizey Sultan had accused the celebrity of inflicting continuous physical and psychological violence” and she endured infedility, blackmail and degradation at her husband’s hands.