Humaima Malick steals the show with latest selfie

A-list film and TV actor Humaima Malick stole the show with her latest picture going viral on social media sites.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Humaima Malick treated her millions of followers on the social site with a recent picture of herself from London, UK.

“Nothing can be better than leaving a love note every night to your self, dear Humaima you are so pyari,” she wrote in the caption of the blur selfie with a series of emojis.

Earlier this week, she also posted a two-photo gallery of herself in the same look, a black jacket paired with some ethnic earrings and bright red nails. The film star wrote a quote of Rumi, “I know you’re tired but come, this is the way,” in the caption.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the now-viral pictures with likes and compliments for the celebrity in the comments section.

Humaima Malick is one of the most popular celebrities on social media with 1.5 million Instagram followers. She frequently takes to the platform to share pictures and videos of herself, her family members and her professional front.

The celebrity, who started off as a model at a young age, is considered one of the finest actors in Pakistani television and cinema. Malick made her Bollywood debut with ‘Raja Natwarlal’ (2014) opposite Emraan Hashmi.

