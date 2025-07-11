Humaira Asghar’s body shifted to Lahore for burial

The body of actress and model Humaira Asghar, who was found dead in her flat in Defence Phase 6, Karachi, has been shifted to Lahore for burial.

The body was received by Humaira Asghar’s brother in Karachi last night after legal proceedings.

The funeral prayer of the actress will be offered today in Lahore’s Green Town.

Speaking to the media, Humaira Asghar’s brother revealed that he had last been in contact with her around 10 months ago.

He added that due to the sudden death of a close relative, the family could not immediately reach Karachi, resulting in the delay in claiming the body.

He further stated that they remained in constant contact with the police and that all legal formalities were completed as per the law.

Meanwhile, police officials have stated that the investigation into Humaira Asghar’s death is still underway. Authorities are examining multiple aspects to determine the cause of death.

As part of the probe, individuals listed in the call detail record (CDR), including a cab driver, are being questioned.

According to investigation sources, the police have retrieved data from the deceased’s mobile phone, and are interrogating all those with whom she last communicated.

Background

Humaira’s body was found on July 8, 2025, after Gizri Police, accompanied by a court bailiff, broke into her fourth-floor apartment in Ittehad Commercial Area to enforce an eviction order.

The landlord had initiated legal action due to unpaid rent since April 2024. Neighbors reported a foul odor, but a vacant adjacent apartment, unoccupied until February 2025, likely delayed detection. The locked main and balcony doors suggested Humaira was alone at the time of death.