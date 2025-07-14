Humaira Asghar case: Investigation expanded to determine cause of death

KARACHI: The authorities probing the mysterious death of Pakistani actress and model Humaira Asghar Ali decided to expand their investigation to determine if it was a natural death, accident, suicide, or murder.

According to sources within the investigative team, Humaira Asghar, whose nearly decomposed body was discovered inside her apartment in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA), was facing a severe financial crisis in the months leading.

They added that Humaira Asghar approached 10 individuals, including her brother Salman, on 7th October 2024, textinging “Hello, I want to talk to you,” on WhatsApp but to no avail.

The sources indicated she had also reached out to close contacts for financial assistance, but her pleas went unanswered.

The special investigation team decided to question 63 individuals of which have recorded their statements. The team is analyzing digital and forensic evidence, including data from Humaira Asghar’s mobile phones, tablet, and laptop, with passwords found in her personal diary.

No medications were found, and her hands were reportedly clutched to her chest. According to her gym trainer, Humaira maintained a rigorous routine, exercising three hours daily.

Discovery of the Body

Humaira’s body was found on July 8, 2025, after Gizri Police, accompanied by a court bailiff, broke into her fourth-floor rented apartment in Ittehad Commercial Area of DHA to enforce an eviction order.

The landlord had initiated legal action due to unpaid rent since April 2024. Neighbours reported a foul odor, but a vacant adjacent apartment, unoccupied until February 2025, likely delayed detection.

The locked main and balcony doors suggested Humaira was alone at the time of death.