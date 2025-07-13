Major update in Humaira Asghar death case

KARACHI: Major update in the probe of the death of Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar, whose body was found in her Karachi apartment on July 8, 2025.

As per details, the South Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mahzoor Ali, has constituted an investigative committee to probe the death. The committee is headed by SP Clifton Imran Jakhrani and includes SDPO Defence Aurangzeb Khattak, ASP Nida, and SHO Gizri Police Station Farooq Sanjrani.

Police officials have made progress in the investigation, unlocking three mobile phones and a tablet used by Humaira, with passwords found in her personal diary.

The data and chat records from these devices are currently under analysis to uncover further leads. However, the actress’s laptop has not yet been accessed, according to police sources.

The investigative team has also recorded statements from two individuals and summoned the building’s watchman and cleaning staff for questioning.

Additionally, police plan to gather information from the gym trainer at the facility Humaira frequented and from staff at the beauty parlor she visited, along with other relevant individuals.

The police noted that Humaira’s family has not yet contacted authorities regarding legal proceedings.

The case of Pakistani actress and model Humaira Asghar Ali’s tragic death has taken an abrupt turn as a citizen named Shahzaib Sohail filed a petition in Karachi’s City Court, claiming that her death was not natural but a planned murder.

According to the Police officials, including DIG South Asad Raza, the apartment was locked from the inside, having no signs of forced entry, signifying no instant evidence of foul play.

However, the Karachi DHA actress murder theory has picked up steam due to discrepancies in the contact tenor and no contact from family and friends for months.

Here is what Humaira Asghar said about parents in last interview

In his claim, the petitioner, Shahzaib Sohail, states that the death of Humaira Asghar was suspicious and requires a full investigation. He quoted disturbing video footage from the scene and uttered concern over the performer’s estranged relationship with her family, who reportedly refused to claim her body. The petition requests the court to include her family in the investigation and names SSP South and SHO Gizri as respondents.

Humaira Asghar, 32, was known for her roles in the reality show Tamasha Ghar and the film Jalaibee. She had been living alone in the apartment for several years and reportedly stopped paying rent in early 2024. Her last known activity on social media was in September 2024, and her phone records show no communication after October4.

Discovery of the Body

Humaira’s body was found on July 8, 2025, after Gizri Police, accompanied by a court bailiff, broke into her fourth-floor apartment in Ittehad Commercial Area to enforce an eviction order.

The landlord had initiated legal action due to unpaid rent since April 2024. Neighbors reported a foul odor, but a vacant adjacent apartment, unoccupied until February 2025, likely delayed detection.

The locked main and balcony doors suggested Humaira was alone at the time of death.