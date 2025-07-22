Shocking details emerge in Humaira Asghar death case

KARACHI: Shocking details emerged in Humaira Asghar death case revealed rental her dispute with landlord since 2019, ARY News reported.

Documents revealed that the rental agreement, signed on December 20, 2018, required Humaira to vacate the flat upon completion and pay an additional 10% annual rent increase, which the landlord claims she failed to do.

The landlord issued eviction notices on June 3 and June 17, 2021, demanding unpaid rent, which amounted to Rs. 40,000 in 2019-2020, Rs. 92,400 in 2020-2021, and a total of Rs. 535,084 by 2023.

Despite multiple court notices, Humaira did not respond, leading to the court’s enforcement order. The landlord had also sought to break the flat’s lock to reclaim possession due to unpaid rent since April 2024.

Humaira’s body was found on July 8, 2025, after Gizri Police, accompanied by a court bailiff, broke into her fourth-floor apartment in Ittehad Commercial Area to enforce an eviction order.

The landlord had initiated legal action due to unpaid rent since April 2024. Neighbors reported a foul odor, but a vacant adjacent apartment, unoccupied until February 2025, likely delayed detection. The locked main and balcony doors suggested Humaira was alone at the time of death.

Earlier today, police uncovered several new pieces of evidence from the flat of late actress Humaira Asghar in Karachi’s DHA area

As per details, the police during the search of the flat found mysterious white powder in three to four clay vessels.

According to police statements, samples of the substance have been sent to a laboratory for chemical analysis.

Authorities noted that, at present, there is no apparent reason for the presence of the white powder in the flat. They added that the strange odor emanating from the body might have been caused by the mysterious substance.

Investigators asserted that only a detailed chemical examination will determine the exact nature and composition of the white powder found at the scene.

Born on October 10, 1992, in Lahore, Humaira Asghar Ali was a versatile talent. She graduated from the National College of Arts (NCA) with degrees in Fine Arts, TV, and Film, later earning an M.Phil from Punjab University.

Starting as a model in 2013, she worked with leading Pakistani designers before transitioning to acting, appearing in dramas and films. Her film roles included one in Jalaibee (2015). Her 2022 stint on Tamasha Ghar boosted her fame.

Humaira Asghar was also a painter, sculptor, and fitness enthusiast, sharing her creative and wellness journey with 715,000 Instagram followers. Her last post, dated September 30, 2024, showed no signs of distress, though her reduced activity hinted at withdrawal from public life.