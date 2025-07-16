Humaira Asghar was using ‘two CNICs’, investigation reveals

In yet another revelation in actress and model Humaira Asghar case, it has been revealed that the actress was using two different CNICs, ARY News reported, quoting police investigation report.

According to details, police investigating the circumstances surrounding her death have uncovered critical information related to her identity documents.

Investigators revealed that Humaira Asghar had been using two separate computerized national identity cards (CNICs).

The copies of both her original and tampered CNICs have been obtained by ARY News.

According to the police, the actress manipulated her original identity card to alter her date of birth. The original CNIC listed her birthdate as October 10, 1983, while the tampered version stated it as October 10, 1997.

Police officials further stated that the tampered ID card was used by Humaira Asghar for professional purposes within the entertainment industry.

Read more: Humaira Asghar messaged people for help before death

Discovery of the Body

Humaira’s body was found on July 8, 2025, after Gizri Police, accompanied by a court bailiff, broke into her fourth-floor apartment in Ittehad Commercial Area to enforce an eviction order. The landlord had initiated legal action due to unpaid rent since April 2024. Neighbors reported a foul odor, but a vacant adjacent apartment, unoccupied until February 2025, likely delayed detection. The locked main and balcony doors suggested Humaira was alone at the time of death.

Humaira’s Life and Career

Born on October 10, 1992, in Lahore, Humaira Asghar Ali was a versatile talent. She graduated from the National College of Arts (NCA) with degrees in Fine Arts, TV, and Film, later earning an M.Phil from Punjab University. Starting as a model in 2013, she worked with leading Pakistani designers before transitioning to acting, appearing in dramas and films. Her film roles included one in Jalaibee (2015). Her 2022 stint on Tamasha Ghar boosted her fame.

Humaira was also a painter, sculptor, and fitness enthusiast, sharing her creative and wellness journey with 715,000 Instagram followers. Her last post, dated September 30, 2024, showed no signs of distress, though her reduced activity hinted at withdrawal from public life.