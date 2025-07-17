Humaira Asghar’s parents allege murder, reject financial struggle reports

The grieving parents of late Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar have alleged that their daughter’s death was not due to natural causes.

In their first public interview since her passing, Humaira Asghar’s father feared murder of his she daughter.

The way she was lying down on the floor, shows a wicked person behind it who does not fear Allah, he added replying to a question about Humaira Asghar’s death.

Dismissing the notion of financial hardship, her father said, “My son visited her apartment and found new clothes in her wardrobe. She also donated regularly to an orphanage. Someone like that was clearly not struggling.”

The family also criticized her neighbors, questioning their silence. “They said they often heard screams from her apartment. If so, why did no one intervene?” her mother asked.

Humaira’s body was found on July 8, 2025, after Gizri Police, accompanied by a court bailiff, broke into her fourth-floor apartment in Ittehad Commercial Area to enforce an eviction order.

The landlord had initiated legal action due to unpaid rent since April 2024. Neighbors reported a foul odor, but a vacant adjacent apartment, unoccupied until February 2025, likely delayed detection. The locked main and balcony doors suggested Humaira was alone at the time of death.

Humaira’s Life and Career

Born on October 10, 1992, in Lahore, Humaira Asghar Ali was a versatile talent. She graduated from the National College of Arts (NCA) with degrees in Fine Arts, TV, and Film, later earning an M.Phil from Punjab University.

Starting as a model in 2013, she worked with leading Pakistani designers before transitioning to acting, appearing in dramas and films. Her film roles included one in Jalaibee (2015). Her 2022 stint on Tamasha Ghar boosted her fame.

Humaira Asghar was also a painter, sculptor, and fitness enthusiast, sharing her creative and wellness journey with 715,000 Instagram followers. Her last post, dated September 30, 2024, showed no signs of distress, though her reduced activity hinted at withdrawal from public life.