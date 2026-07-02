ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday revealed that nearly 580 kilograms of human placentas were seized at an airport during an investigation into an alleged organ smuggling network involving Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

The disclosure came during the hearing of the case before a district and sessions court in Islamabad, which extended the physical remand of five suspects, including three Chinese nationals, by one day for further investigation.

Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Shehzad Gondal heard the case after the suspects were produced before the court on completion of their earlier two-day physical remand.

During the hearing, the FIA sought a seven-day extension in the suspects’ physical remand, arguing that further interrogation was required.

The investigating officer informed the court that the accused were attempting to smuggle a consignment of around 30 cartons containing human placentas to Vietnam.

He further stated that the placentas seized at the airport weighed approximately 580 kilograms and that additional time was needed to complete the investigation.

After hearing the arguments, the court granted a one-day extension in the suspects’ physical remand and directed the FIA to produce them again after the remand period expires.

Meanwhile, FIA sources revealed that investigators believe the smuggled human placentas were intended for the production of high-value anti-ageing injections.

According to the sources, a single anti-ageing injection manufactured from placental tissue can sell for around Rs700,000 in Pakistan.

The FIA has also identified suspected agents allegedly involved in the trafficking network in Lahore, Peshawar and Rawalpindi.

Investigators have launched an inquiry into the possible involvement of waste management companies responsible for collecting medical waste, including placentas, from hospitals.

The agency is also investigating whether customs officials facilitated the clearance of illegal consignments destined for Vietnam.