Human trafficking: In-home nurse ‘sold’ while at job in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A woman in-house nurse has allegedly been sold in human trafficking bid while she went on a job at a specific house while her husband went Sunday to police saying her friend was an accomplice, ARY News reported.

A man reached out to Faqeerabad Police Station and lodged an FIR on her wife who according to him had been sold to someone after she left home for a home nursing job on September 9.

My wife is a nurse at a local hospital and she serves as a house nurse as well when the assignment of sickly people comes, her husband told police. He added that his wife went on one such job when she got a call on Sep 9.

The complainant said they were in contact till Sep 14, but since then there has been no contact between her and her husband. As soon as it ended, I began the search for her, her husband said in an FIR.

My wife’s friend has helped the trafficker sell her for Rs400,000, said the FIR. It was her friend to tell us that a guy named Bilal has sold her off somewhere, the husband said.

3 men planning investment after cash van heist arrested

Separately today from the city, Peshawar police arrested Sunday at least three men for their alleged involvement in the Rs205 million cash van heist in Karachi.

Suspects Salman, Mohammad Sajid and Mohammad Amin were arrested during a raid within the jurisdiction of the provincial capital’s Tehkal police station, the superintendent of police (SP) Cantt said.

He relayed that an amount of Rs7 million and the car used in the crime were recovered from them.

