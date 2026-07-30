Human trafficking victims are not criminals, says PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said victims of human trafficking are not criminals but survivors of exploitation who deserve protection, compassion, and support as Pakistan observed the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

In a message issued on the occasion, the prime minister said Pakistan joined the international community in reaffirming its commitment to combating the global crime of human trafficking through collective and sustained efforts.

He described human trafficking as one of the gravest and most organised violations of human rights, saying it transcends national borders and exploits vulnerable individuals for criminal gain.

The prime minister noted that human trafficking was intrinsically linked to other forms of organised crime, including irregular migration, forged travel documents, money laundering and forced labour, and said addressing its complex causes and manifestations required close coordination among all relevant national institutions.

“Human trafficking is not merely a transnational crime but a serious violation of human rights that can only be effectively countered through a united, comprehensive and steadfast strategy at both the national and international levels,” he said.

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PM Shehbaz said eradicating the menace requires a multidimensional approach involving strong legal, administrative, social, governmental and community-level measures.

The prime minister said Pakistan continues to strengthen cooperation with provincial governments, law enforcement agencies and international partners, including INTERPOL, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and the competent authorities of other countries to combat human trafficking.

He added that specialised training was being provided to the FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Units to ensure that victims were treated with compassion, dignity and respect, while perpetrators were brought to justice in accordance with the law.

PM Shehbaz also urged citizens to report any suspected cases of human trafficking through the FIA’s helplines or official reporting portals to enable timely action against criminal networks.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasised that victims of human trafficking were not criminals but victims of exploitation who deserved protection, compassion, psychological support and dignified reintegration into society.